BRIEF-Moody's says U.S. apparel and footwear companies remain challenged

BRIEF-Orbite provides corporate update
* Orbite technologies inc says on may 23, company filed a motion seeking, namely, extension of stay period
March 7 Moody's Investors Service:
* Moody's - US apparel and footwear companies remain challenged by strong dollar, weak retail traffic
* Moody's -U.S. Apparel, footwear industry operating profits poised to improve over next 12-18 months, but growth to be more sluggish than anticipated
* Moody's - US apparel and footwear companies also continue to face higher costs for labor, as well as for inputs such as cotton
* Moody's says it now forecasts U.S. Apparel and footwear industry operating profit growth to come in at 3%-5% this year, rather than 5%-7%
* Moody's- conditions for U.S. Apparel, footwear companies will remain challenging in first 6 months of this year, will begin to improve in second half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 Faced with this summer's partial shutdown of New York's Pennsylvania Station due to track repairs, some employers in the largest U.S. city are scrambling to come up with "Plan B" offerings to allow their suburb-dwelling staff to avoid the largely shuttered transit hub.
* Canaccord Genuity group -does not intend to exercise right to redeem cumulative 5-year rate reset first preferred shares, series c on june 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: