BRIEF-Moody's to acquire Bureau van Dijk in a deal valued at about $3.27 bln

May 15 Moody's Corp

* Moody's to acquire Bureau van Dijk

* Moody's Corp - deal for approximately $3.27 billion

* Moody's Corp - deal accretive to GAAP EPS in 2019

* Moody's Corp says increases Moody's long term outlook for revenue and EPS growth

* Moody's Corp - deal for for EUR 3.0 billion (approximately $3.27 billion)

* Moody's Corp - Moody's will fund transaction through a combination of offshore cash and new debt financing

* Moody's Corp - deal expected to be EPS accretive in 2018, excluding purchase price amortization and one-time integration costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: