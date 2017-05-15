版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 19:12 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's to acquire Bureau van Dijk in a deal valued at about $3.27 bln

May 15 Moody's Corp

* Moody's to acquire Bureau van Dijk

* Moody's Corp - deal for approximately $3.27 billion

* Moody's Corp - deal accretive to GAAP EPS in 2019

* Moody's Corp says increases Moody's long term outlook for revenue and EPS growth

* Moody's Corp - deal for for EUR 3.0 billion (approximately $3.27 billion)

* Moody's Corp - Moody's will fund transaction through a combination of offshore cash and new debt financing

* Moody's Corp - deal expected to be EPS accretive in 2018, excluding purchase price amortization and one-time integration costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐