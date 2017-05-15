BRIEF-Moody's to acquire Bureau van Dijk in a deal valued at about $3.27 bln

May 15 Moody's Corp
* Moody's to acquire Bureau van Dijk
* Moody's Corp - deal for approximately $3.27 billion
* Moody's Corp - deal accretive to GAAP EPS in 2019
* Moody's Corp says increases Moody's long term outlook for
revenue and EPS growth
* Moody's Corp - deal for for EUR 3.0 billion (approximately
$3.27 billion)
* Moody's Corp - Moody's will fund transaction through a
combination of offshore cash and new debt financing
* Moody's Corp - deal expected to be EPS accretive in 2018,
excluding purchase price amortization and one-time integration
costs
