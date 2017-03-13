BRIEF-Moovly Media provides update on private placement and grants stock options

March 13 Moovly Media Inc

* Provides update on private placement and grants stock options

* Anticipates completing its brokered private placement of units on or about March 17, 2017

* Says units will be issued at a price of $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $2.1 million

* Says net proceeds from this offering are expected to be used to fund sales and marketing growth of company among others