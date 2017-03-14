版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 19:45 BJT

BRIEF-Moovly Media secures a deal for 200 licenses

March 14 Moovly Media Inc

* Says secured a deal for 200 licenses for a minimum of three years is with a large European government organization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐