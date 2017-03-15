版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-Morgan Properties acquires over $800 million of multifamily investments in last year

March 15 Morgan Properties Trust

* Morgan properties acquires over $800 million of multifamily investments in last year

* Morgan properties intends to acquire $1 billion in real estate assets in 2017

* Morgan properties trust - acquired a $247 million portfolio consisting of 1,979 units located in windsor mill, maryland from harbor group international Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐