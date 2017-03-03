版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 4日

BRIEF-Morgan Stanley CEO 184,273 shares of co's common stock - SEC filing

March 3 Morgan Stanley

* Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman earned 184,273 shares of co's common stock on March 1 related to co's achievement of pre-established performance criteria - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2lIhMrh) Further company coverage:
