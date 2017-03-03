版本:
2017年 3月 4日 星期六

BRIEF-Morgan Stanley reports 5.1 pct passive stake in Hyatt Hotels

March 3 Hyatt Hotels Corp:

* Morgan stanley reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp as of Feb 22, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2lnFbSz) Further company coverage:
