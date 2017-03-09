版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 9日 星期四 08:22 BJT

BRIEF-Morgan Stanley reports 6.1 pct passive stake in Ophthotech- SEC Filing

March 9 Ophthotech Corp

* Morgan Stanley reports 6.1 percent passive stake in Ophthotech Corp, as of March 2, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐