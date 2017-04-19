BRIEF-Morgan stanley reports Q1 revenue of $4.1 billion

April 19 Morgan Stanley
* Morgan Stanley reports first quarter 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $1.00
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters
* Morgan Stanley qtrly compensation expense of $4.5 billion
increased from $3.7 billion a year ago
* Morgan Stanley - Reported net revenues of $9.7 billion for
Q1 ended March 31, 2017 compared with $7.8 billion a year ago
* Morgan Stanley - Q1 annualized return on average common
equity was 10.7 percent versus 8.7 percent in Q4
* Morgan Stanley qtrly non-compensation expenses of $2.5
billion compared with $2.4 billion a year ago
* Qtrly equity sales and trading net revenues of $2.0
billion decreased from $2.1 billion a year ago
* Morgan Stanley - Qtrly wealth management pre-tax margin
was 24 percent versus. 21 percent
* "Confident in our business model and opportunities ahead,
while recognizing that environment remains uncertain"
* Qtrly fixed income sales and trading net revenues of $1.7
billion increased from $873 million a year ago
* Morgan Stanley - As of March 31, tangible book value per
common share was $32.49 versus $31.98 at Q4-end
* Morgan Stanley - Investment management AUM or supervision
at Q1-end were $421 billion. versus $417 billion at Q4-end
* Q1 revenue view $9.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Morgan Stanley - Wealth management net revenues for
current quarter were $4.1 billion compared with $3.7 billion a
year ago
* Q1 trading revenues $3,235 million versus $2,065 million
* Morgan Stanley - As of March 31, firm estimates pro forma
fully phased-in cet 1 risk based capital ratio under advanced
approach to be about 16.6 percent
* Board of directors declared a $0.20 quarterly dividend per
share
* Morgan Stanley - Q1 institutional securities net revenue
$5,152 million versus $3,714 million
* Morgan Stanley - Effective tax rate for current quarter
was 29.0%, which reflected a recurring-type of discrete tax
benefit of $112 million
