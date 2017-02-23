版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 21:02 BJT

BRIEF-Morgan Stanley said to move about 300 workers to Frankfurt or Dublin - Bloomberg, citing sources

Feb 23 (Reuters) -

* Morgan Stanley said to move about 300 workers to Frankfurt or Dublin - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text for Eikon: [ID:bloom.bg/2lu41i3] Further company coverage:
