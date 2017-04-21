版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 22日 星期六 04:24 BJT

BRIEF-Morgan Stanley says Klaus Kleinfeld resigned from co's board

April 21 Morgan Stanley:

* Morgan Stanley says on April 21, 2017, Klaus Kleinfeld resigned from Morgan Stanley's board of directors, effective immediately Source text - bit.ly/2oSo2kh Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐