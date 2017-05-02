版本:
BRIEF-Morguard North American REIT says basic FFO of $0.30 per unit for three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016.

May 2 Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

* Morguard North American Residential REIT announces 2017 first quarter results

* Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust - Basic FFO of $0.30 per unit for three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016.

* Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly FFO per unit - diluted $0.29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
