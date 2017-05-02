BRIEF-Morguard North American REIT says basic FFO of $0.30 per unit for three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016.

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
* Morguard North American Residential REIT announces 2017 first quarter results
* Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust - Basic FFO of $0.30 per unit for three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016.
* Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly FFO per unit - diluted $0.29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.