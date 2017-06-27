版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 04:12 BJT

BRIEF-Morningstar, in May, investors put $13.1 bln into U.S. Equity passive funds, down from $17.1 bln in April 2017

June 27 Morningstar Inc:

* Morningstar Inc - in May, investors put $13.1 billion into u.s. Equity passive funds, down from $17.1 billion in April 2017

* Morningstar Inc - in May, investors pulled $16.2 billion out of u.s. Equity funds, compared with $16.8 billion in previous month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
