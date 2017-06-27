BRIEF-Morningstar, in May, investors put $13.1 bln into U.S. Equity passive funds, down from $17.1 bln in April 2017

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 28
ZURICH, June 28 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually unchanged at 9,071 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
June 27 Morningstar Inc:
* Morningstar Inc - in May, investors put $13.1 billion into u.s. Equity passive funds, down from $17.1 billion in April 2017
* Morningstar Inc - in May, investors pulled $16.2 billion out of u.s. Equity funds, compared with $16.8 billion in previous month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, June 28 Philips, the Dutch medical equipment maker, said on Wednesday it will acquire U.S.-based Spectranetics Corp for 1.9 billion euros ($2.16 billion), including debt, in a deal agreed with the company's boards.
* ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO BE REVENUE GROWTH, ADJUSTED EBITA MARGIN AND ADJUSTED EPS ACCRETIVE FOR PHILIPS BY 2018