BRIEF-Morningstar Q1 earnings per share $0.42

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 Morningstar Inc:
* Morningstar Inc reports first-quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 revenue rose 9.1 percent to $209.5 million
* Morningstar says total assets under management and advisement for workplace solutions rose 25.3 pct to $111.6 billion as of end of quarter
* Morningstar says assets under management and advisement for Morningstar managed portfolios were up 22.9 pct to $32.7 billion as of end of quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022