版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三 23:26 BJT

BRIEF-Morningstar ‍reports U.S. mutual fund, ETF asset flows for April​

May 17 Morningstar Inc:

* In April, investors put $17.1 billion into U.S. equity passive funds, down from $31.1 billion in March 2017

* In April, investors pulled $16.8 billion out of U.S. equity funds, compared with $18.6 billion in previous month

* In April, total flows were at their lowest so far in 2017, at $43.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐