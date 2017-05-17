BRIEF-Morningstar ‍reports U.S. mutual fund, ETF asset flows for April​

BRIEF-BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources
* BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources Source https://bloom.bg/2syjqzO
May 17 Morningstar Inc:
* In April, investors put $17.1 billion into U.S. equity passive funds, down from $31.1 billion in March 2017
* In April, investors pulled $16.8 billion out of U.S. equity funds, compared with $18.6 billion in previous month
* In April, total flows were at their lowest so far in 2017, at $43.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley