2017年 3月 1日

BRIEF-Morpho detection awarded Cardiff Airport contract for CTX 9800 hold baggage explosives detection systems

March 1 Safran SA

* Morpho detection awarded Cardiff Airport contract for CTX 9800 hold baggage explosives detection systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:


