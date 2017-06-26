版本:
2017年 6月 27日

BRIEF-Mosaic Capital appoints Monty Balderston CFO

June 26 Mosaic Capital Corp

* Mosaic capital announces new chief financial officer

* Appointed Monty Balderston as Mosaic's chief financial officer

* Allan Fowler resigned as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
