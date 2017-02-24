版本:
BRIEF-Mosaic Capital board approves changing common share dividend payments from quarterly basis to monthly basis

Feb 23 Mosaic Capital Corp

* Board approved changing common share dividend payments from quarterly basis to monthly basis

* Will increase common share dividend, on an annual basis, by 5 pct from $0.40 per annum to $0.42 per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
