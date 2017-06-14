版本:
BRIEF-Mosaic Capital Corp announces withdrawal of public offering

June 14 Mosaic Capital Corp

* Mosaic Capital Corporation announces withdrawal of public offering of common shares

* Withdrawal of its proposed public offering of common shares that was previously announced on june 12, 2017

* Says terms presented by syndicate of underwriters did not offer favourable enough pricing

* Says believes the withdrawal decision prevents excessive dilution to its existing common shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
