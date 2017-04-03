版本:
BRIEF-Mosaic Co's James O'Rourke's 2016 total compensation $7.3 mln

April 3 Mosaic Co

* Mosaic Co - James C. O'Rourke'S 2016 total compensation was $7.3 million versus $5.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* Mosaic Co - CFO Richard L. Mack 2016 total compensation was $2.7 million versus $3.8 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2o1LMlJ) Further company coverage:
