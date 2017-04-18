版本:
BRIEF-Mostostal Zabrze signs about 11.7 mln GBP net deal for installation works

April 18 Mostostal Zabrze SA:

* Signs about 11.7 million GBP ($14.92 million) net deal with Hitachi Zosen Inova AG for installation works Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7840 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)
