BRIEF-Mostostal Zabrze signs about 11.7 mln GBP net deal for installation works

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
April 18 Mostostal Zabrze SA:
* Signs about 11.7 million GBP ($14.92 million) net deal with Hitachi Zosen Inova AG for installation works Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7840 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).