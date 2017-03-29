版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 29日 星期三 20:11 BJT

BRIEF-Mosys Inc reports Q4 GAAP loss per share $2.18

March 29 Mosys Inc:

* Mosys Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.64 excluding items

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $2.18

* Q4 revenue $1.4 million versus $1.6 million

* Mosys Inc - "We are realigning our resources to focus on key, near-term opportunities and evaluate strategic alternatives"

* Mosys-"plan to initiate cost-reduction programs and limit further expenditures", until such time that existing bandwidth engine design-win base ramps

* Mosys Inc - expect to generate higher revenue in 2017 as compared with 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐