BRIEF-Mosys Inc reports Q4 GAAP loss per share $2.18

March 29 Mosys Inc:
* Mosys Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.64 excluding items
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $2.18
* Q4 revenue $1.4 million versus $1.6 million
* Mosys Inc - "We are realigning our resources to focus on
key, near-term opportunities and evaluate strategic
alternatives"
* Mosys-"plan to initiate cost-reduction programs and limit
further expenditures", until such time that existing bandwidth
engine design-win base ramps
* Mosys Inc - expect to generate higher revenue in 2017 as
compared with 2016
