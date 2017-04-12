版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 04:45 BJT

BRIEF-Mosys says will reduce headcount by up to 60 pct with majority reductions in Santa Clara facility

April 12 Mosys Inc:

* Mosys Inc - company will reduce headcount by up to 60 pct with majority of reductions occurring in its Santa Clara facility Source text - bit.ly/2opdlny Further company coverage:
