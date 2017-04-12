BRIEF-MoSys to reduce about 60 pct of total workforce

April 13 MoSys Inc

* MoSys announces revised operating plan

* MoSys Inc - will implement a reduction in workforce of up to 35 positions, or approximately 60% of total headcount

* MoSys Inc - headcount reduction will be substantially completed in Q2 of 2017 and take place across all geographic locations

* MoSys Inc says expects to incur approximately $0.6 million of charges for severance benefits and other one-time headcount termination costs

* MoSys Inc says expects to realize approximately $6.0 million of savings for personnel costs on an annual basis from headcount reductions

* MoSys Inc - company expects that substantially all of the charges will be recognized and paid in q2 2017

* Says in second half of 2016, its board of directors engaged an investment bank to act as its strategic financial advisor

* Says in second half of 2016, its board of directors engaged an investment bank to act as its strategic financial advisor

* MoSys Inc - in second half of 2016 initiated a process to explore and review a range of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing stockholder value