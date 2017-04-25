版本:
2017年 4月 26日 星期三

BRIEF-Mota Group Inc sees IPO of 650,000 shares of its common stock

April 25 Mota Group Inc:

* Mota Group Inc sees IPO of 650,000 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase 650,000 shares of its common stock

* Mota Group Inc sees IPO at public offering price of $9.99 per share and $0.01 per warrant Source text:(bit.ly/2pwZZcc) Further company coverage:
