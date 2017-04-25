BRIEF-Mota Group Inc sees IPO of 650,000 shares of its common stock

BRIEF-Bristow Group Q4 adjusted loss per share $1.15
* Bristow group reports fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
April 25 Mota Group Inc:
* Mota Group Inc sees IPO of 650,000 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase 650,000 shares of its common stock
* Mota Group Inc sees IPO at public offering price of $9.99 per share and $0.01 per warrant Source text:(bit.ly/2pwZZcc) Further company coverage:
* Ddr prices $450 million offering of 4.700% senior unsecured notes
* Khalkos signs option agreement with dundee precious metals inc. For the Malartic property