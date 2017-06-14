版本:
BRIEF-Motorcar Parts of America's Q4 adjusted EPS $0.58

June 14 Motorcar Parts Of America Inc

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.58

* Q4 earnings per share $0.50

* Q4 sales rose 17.4 percent to $114.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $113.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.58 Source text for Eikon: (reut.rs/2rqZj9A) Further company coverage:
