BRIEF-Motorola Solutions announces investigation of Hytera Communications by U.S. International Trade Commission

REFILE-BRIEF-US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
April 28 Motorola Solutions Inc:
* Motorola Solutions announces investigation of Hytera Communications by U.S. International Trade Commission
* Says U.S. ITC to examine claims that Hytera is "unlawfully infringing" Motorola Solutions' patents
* Investigation is based on a complaint filed by Motorola Solutions on March 29, 2017
* Says potential remedies include enjoining Hytera from selling and marketing infringing products in u.s.
* If investigation determines Hytera "engaged in unlawful practices", ITC may issue an exclusion order to halt importation of infringing products
* On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director