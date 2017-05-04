BRIEF-Motorola Solutions Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.71

BRIEF-Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
May 4 Motorola Solutions Inc:
* Motorola solutions reports first-quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.71
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.45
* Q1 sales $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.25 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Motorola Solutions Inc qtrly backlog growth of $129 million from a year ago
* Motorola Solutions Inc says company now expects 2017 revenue growth of approximately 2 percent versus prior outlook of 1 to 2 percent
* Sees second-quarter 2017 revenue growth of 2 to 3 percent compared with Q2 of 2016
* Motorola Solutions Inc - company ended quarter with $8.5 billion of backlog, up $129 million from year-ago quarter
* Sees second-quarter 2017 non-GAAP earnings in range of $0.98 to $1.03 per share
* Motorola Solutions Inc sees 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share to $5.08 to $5.23 versus prior outlook of $5.05 to $5.20
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.18, revenue view $6.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
