公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二

BRIEF-Motorola Solutions to acquire Kodiak Networks

May 1 Motorola Solutions Inc

* Motorola solutions to expand push-to-talk mobile offerings with kodiak networks acquisition

* Says terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Says acquisition is expected to close later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
