BRIEF-Motorola Solutions to acquire Kodiak Networks

BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
May 1 Motorola Solutions Inc
* Motorola solutions to expand push-to-talk mobile offerings with kodiak networks acquisition
* Says terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Says acquisition is expected to close later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt