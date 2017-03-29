BRIEF-Mountain Province Diamonds qtrly loss per share $0.05

March 29 Mountain Province Diamonds Inc
* Mountain Province Diamonds announces FY 2016 results
* Mountain Province Diamonds Inc qtrly loss per share $0.05
* Says company expects to be able to provide 2017 production
and revenue guidance during Q2 of 2017
* Mountain Province Diamonds -company expects to require
further waivers in respect of other reserve account funding
requirements at September 30, 2017
* Mountain Province Diamonds-expects to sell about 201,000
carats, due to timing of production, sales, co to reflect
revenue during June 2017
