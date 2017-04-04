版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 19:10 BJT

BRIEF-Movado Group says president Ricardo Quintero to depart from company

April 4 Movado Group Inc-

* Movado Group Inc says president Ricardo Quintero, will depart from company

* Movado Group Inc says also affirmed its fiscal year 2018 outlook

* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.43, revenue view $520.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
