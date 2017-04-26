BRIEF-MPLX LP INCREASES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION

April 26 MPLX LP:

* MPLX LP INCREASES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION

* MPLX LP - BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER HAS DECLARED A CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.54 PER COMMON UNIT FOR Q1 OF 2017

* MPLX LP - NEW CASH DISTRIBUTION REPRESENTS AN INCREASE OF $0.02 PER UNIT, OR 4 PERCENT, OVER FOURTH-QUARTER 2016 DISTRIBUTION