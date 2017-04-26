BRIEF-MPLX LP INCREASES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION

BRIEF-Primoris Services Corp says won heavy civil airport award
* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil airport award valued over $56 million
April 26 MPLX LP:
* MPLX LP INCREASES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION
* MPLX LP - BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER HAS DECLARED A CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.54 PER COMMON UNIT FOR Q1 OF 2017
* MPLX LP - NEW CASH DISTRIBUTION REPRESENTS AN INCREASE OF $0.02 PER UNIT, OR 4 PERCENT, OVER FOURTH-QUARTER 2016 DISTRIBUTION
* Ebix takes leadership position in digital payments market in India via acquisition of 80% stake in fast-growing ItzCash
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast