BRIEF-MPLX qtrly total revenues and other income $886 mln Vs. $645 mln

April 27 Mplx Lp
* Mplx lp reports first-quarter 2017 financial results
* Mplx lp says processed volumes in marcellus and utica of
4.6 billion cubic feet per day, a 4 percent increase for q1 of
2017 versus q4 of 2016
* Mplx lp sees fy 2017 organic growth capital expenditures
$1.8 billion to $2.0 billion
* Mplx lp - sees fy net income $550 million to $700 million
* Qtrly total revenues and other income $886 million versus
$645 million
* Mplx lp says qtrly net income per limited partner unit
$0.19
* Mplx lp - sees fy adjusted ebitda $1.7 billion to $1.85
billion
* 2017 maintenance capital is forecast at approximately $150
million, an increase of $50 million versus previous guidance
