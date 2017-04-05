版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 04:25 BJT

BRIEF-MRC Global awarded expanded contract with PBF Energy Company LLC

April 5 MRC Global Inc:

* MRC Global awarded expanded contract with PBF Energy Company LLC

* MRC Global Inc - five year agreement includes all project and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) needs

* MRC Global Inc - MRC Global will now service Torrance, Ca and Chalmette, La Refineries, which were recently acquired by PBF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
