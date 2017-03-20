版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 20日 星期一 18:37 BJT

BRIEF-MRC Global CEO 2016 total compensation was $6.8 million

March 20 MRC Global Inc:

* MRC Global Inc - CEO Andrew R. Lane's 2016 total compensation was $6.8 million versus. $3.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2mknrbh) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐