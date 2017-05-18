BRIEF-MRC Global says unit entered into 15-year leases with Liberty Property Trust unit

May 18 MRC Global Inc
* MRC Global Inc - MRC Global (US) Inc., entered into
15-year leases with a unit of Liberty Property Trust to open a
new regional distribution center
* MRC Global Inc - company expects to consolidate four
facilities into new RDC
* MRC Global-in connection with build out of rdc,purchase of
related fixtures, equipment, co expects to increase 2017 capital
expenditures to about $47 million
* MRC Global Inc - will consolidate over 150 employees and
$60 million of inventory into new facility from four current
facilities
* MRC Global Inc says expects rdc to be operational in late
2017 and adjacent offices to be ready in Q3 of 2018 - sec filing
