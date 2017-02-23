BRIEF-MSA Safety reports earnings per share $ 0.65

BRIEF-Partners REIT announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
Feb 23 MSA Safety Inc-
* MSA announces full-year and fourth quarter results
* MSA Safety - qtrly reported revenue was $296 million, decreasing 6 percent from a year ago on a reported basis, and 4 percent on a constant currency basis
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.65 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
May 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.