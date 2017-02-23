版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 06:26 BJT

BRIEF-MSA Safety reports earnings per share $ 0.65

Feb 23 MSA Safety Inc-

* MSA announces full-year and fourth quarter results

* MSA Safety - qtrly reported revenue was $296 million, decreasing 6 percent from a year ago on a reported basis, and 4 percent on a constant currency basis

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.65 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐