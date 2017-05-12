版本:
BRIEF-MSA SAFETY SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35 PER SHARE

May 12 MSA Safety Inc:

* MSA INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35PER SHARE

* QTRLY DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 6 PERCENT INCREASE FROM PREVIOUS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 33 CENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
