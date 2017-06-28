BRIEF-MSA to acquire firefighter turnout gear manufacturer Globe Manufacturing Company

June 28 MSA Safety Inc

* MSA to acquire firefighter turnout gear manufacturer Globe Manufacturing Company

* MSA Safety Inc - Deal for $215 million

* MSA Safety Inc - Deal expected to be accretive to GAAP reported EPS in first 12 months

* MSA Safety Inc - Deal will be financed through incremental borrowings with an after-tax cost of less than 2 percent