BRIEF-MSC Industrial Direct Co Q2 earnings per share $0.93

BRIEF-Cellcom Israel reports first quarter EPS of ILS 0.25
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year
April 6 MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc
* MSC reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Sees q3 2017 earnings per share $1.05 to $1.09
* Q2 sales $703.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $696 million
* Sees q3 2017 sales $734 million to $748 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.93
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MSC Industrial Direct Co - at midpoint, average daily sales for q3 are expected to increase roughly 3.5 percent compared to last year's q3
* Q3 revenue view $738.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.