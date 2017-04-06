版本:
BRIEF-MSC Industrial Direct Co Q2 earnings per share $0.93

April 6 MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc

* MSC reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Sees q3 2017 earnings per share $1.05 to $1.09

* Q2 sales $703.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $696 million

* Sees q3 2017 sales $734 million to $748 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.93

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MSC Industrial Direct Co - at midpoint, average daily sales for q3 are expected to increase roughly 3.5 percent compared to last year's q3

* Q3 revenue view $738.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
