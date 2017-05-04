BRIEF-MSCI Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to $301.2 million

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Msci Inc:
* Msci reports financial results for first quarter 2017
* Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to $301.2 million
* MSCI Inc qtrly adjusted eps $ 0.88
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.88
* MSCI Inc qtrly diluted eps $ 0.80
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Msci Inc - full-year 2017 capex is expected to be in range of $40 million to $50 million
* Q1 revenue view $303.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MSCI Inc - full-year 2017 free cash flow is expected to be in range of $310 million to $370 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.