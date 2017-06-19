版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 05:12 BJT

BRIEF-MSD Capital L.P. reports a 5.8 percent passive stake in National General Holdings Corp

June 19 MSD Capital L.P:

* MSD Capital L.P. reports a 5.8 percent passive stake in National General Holdings Corp Source text: (bit.ly/2sQl4zD) Further company coverage:
