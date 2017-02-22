版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四

BRIEF-M&T Bank Corp sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share

Feb 22 M&T Bank Corp-

* M&T Bank Corporation announces increased common stock dividend

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.75per share

* M&T Bank Corp - new dividend represents an increase of $.05 per share, or 7%, from previous $.70 per share dividend paid quarterly since september 2007 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
