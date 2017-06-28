BRIEF-M&T Bank receives no objection to its 2017 capital plan

BRIEF-Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
June 28 M&T Bank Corp:
* M&T Bank Corp - 2017 capital plan includes repurchase of up to $900 million of common shares during that four-quarter period
* M&T Bank Corp - 2017 capital plan also includes increase in quarterly common stock dividend in q2 of 2018 of up to $0.05 per share to $0.80 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acquisition of Vegemite by Bega cheese likely to be delayed
* French carmaker PSA has signed a deal with Mediacom over the purchase of advertising space