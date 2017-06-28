版本:
BRIEF-M&T Bank receives no objection to its 2017 capital plan

June 28 M&T Bank Corp:

* M&T Bank Corp - 2017 capital plan includes repurchase of up to $900 million of common shares during that four-quarter period

* M&T Bank Corp - ‍2017 capital plan also includes increase in quarterly common stock dividend in q2 of 2018 of up to $0.05 per share to $0.80 per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
