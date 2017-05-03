版本:
BRIEF-MTGE Investment Corp announces Q1 earnings per share $0.82

May 3 MTGE Investment Corp

* MTGE Investment Corp. announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.82

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MTGE Investment Corp - $19.54 net book value per common share as of March 31, 2017

* MTGE Investment Corp qtrly net interest income $23.6 million versus $27.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
