公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 04:25 BJT

BRIEF-MTGE Investment reports on AGNC Investment

April 26 Agnc Investment Corp:

* MTGE Investment Corp. Announces AGNC Investment Corp. may invest in MTGE Investment Corp. common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
