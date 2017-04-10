BRIEF-MTS reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.70

April 10 MTS Systems Corp:

* MTS reports financial results for fiscal year 2016 full year and fiscal year 2017 first quarter

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.80 to $1.20

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.55 excluding items including items

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.70 including items

* Q1 revenue $650 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MTS Systems Corp -company is forecasting revenues in range of $760 million to $790 million for fiscal year 2017

* MTS Systems Corp - forecasting adjusted ebitda for full year to range between $115 million and $130 million

* MTS Systems - company's probe confirmed that some employees involved with china test business violated company's code of conduct

* MTS Systems - probe confirmed that some of its employees started a company that competes with mts in low end of materials test market within China

* MTS Systems Corp - investigation did not find any evidence of intellectual property theft

* MTS Systems Corp - investigation identified opportunities to enhance processes and controls related to adherence with company's code of conduct

* MTS Systems-steps are being taken to improve oversight activities in these areas, including creation of a new 'chief risk and compliance officer'