版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 04:19 BJT

BRIEF-MTS Systems appoints Brian Ross as CFO

April 24 MTS Systems Corp-

* Says Brian Ross appointed CFO

* MTS Systems announces chief financial officer transition

* MTS Systems Corp - Ross will replace jeff oldenkamp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
