BRIEF-MTS Systems reports qtrly adjusted EPS $0.55 excluding items

* MTS reports financial results for fiscal year 2016 full
year and fiscal year 2017 first quarter
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.80 to $1.20
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.55 excluding items
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.09 including items
* Q1 revenue $199.3 million versus $140.5 million
* Sees GAAP earnings per share of $0.80 to $1.20 for fiscal
year 2017
* Company is forecasting revenues in range of $760 million
to $790 million for fiscal year 2017
* Forecasting adjusted EBITDA for full year to range between
$115 million and $130 million
* Company's probe confirmed that some employees involved
with China Test business violated company's code of conduct
* Probe confirmed some of its employees started company that
competes with MTS in low end of materials test market within
China
* Investigation did not find any evidence of intellectual
property theft
* Investigation identified opportunities to enhance
processes and controls related to adherence with co's Code of
Conduct
* Steps are being taken to improve oversight activities in
these areas, including creation of new 'Chief Risk and
Compliance Officer'
