版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 05:40 BJT

BRIEF-MTY Enters acquires assets of Steak Frites St-Paul and Giorgio Ristorante

May 8 MTY Food Group Inc

* MTY Enters acquires the assets of Steak Frites St-Paul and Giorgio Ristorante

* MTY Food Group Inc - deal for estimated consideration of $0.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐